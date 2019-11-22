Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – With the holidays approaching, one local group is asking for your help supporting our troops.
Long Island Blue Star Mothers NY-6 represents moms of active duty military members and veterans.
They’re hosting their annual holiday donation drive to build 200 care packages to send to deployed members overseas.
The group is asking for canned goods, clothes, and toiletries.
Donations can be dropped off at Suffolk County legislator Tom Donnelly’s office from now until Nov. 26.