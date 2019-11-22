Comments
CEDARHURST, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Flames ripped through a row of businesses early this morning on Long Island.
Firefighters were called around 3 a.m. to the Cedarhurst Shoppes on Central Avenue near Maple Avenue in Cedarhurst.
A pharmacy, pizzeria and frozen yogurt shop were among the businesses affected.
The fire was placed under control and no injuries were reported.
The cause is under investigation.
