In the market to save some money on classes in New York City? Whether you're a dedicated deal-chaser or just looking to find a great option near you, we've got a list of the top class deals around, courtesy of Groupon

These deals are the most popular in the New York City area (and their trending status means they could sell out quickly).

Piel Canela Dance and Music School, located at 500 Eighth Ave. in Midtown, is offering a recurring deal that was first introduced on Aug. 16, 2014, and is trending now among New York City denizens.

According to its Groupon page, Piel Canela Dance and Music School offers “140 weekly classes, including salsa, cha-cha, bachata, kizomba, and other forms of dance.”

There are two price options for this deal, ranging from $30 to $57, with a discount of up to 85%. It may be helpful to know that the low-end option is cheaper than 67% of the class deals currently available.

Tribeca Clayworks Downtown Community Center, located at 120 Warren St. in Tribeca, is offering a recurring deal that was first introduced on May 3, 2015, and is trending now among New York City denizens.

According to its Groupon page, Tribeca Clayworks Downtown Community Center offers “Students [to] learn basic handbuilding skills while working with clay.”

There is a single price option for this deal at $39, with a discount of 44%. As it happens, the low-end option is cheaper than 50% of the class deals currently available.

Painting Lounge, which has multiple New York City locations, is offering a recurring deal that was first introduced on Jan. 28, 2015, and is trending now among New York City denizens.

According to its Groupon page, Painting Lounge offers “[A] BYOB wine and beer paint-and-sip experience.”

There are two price options for this deal, ranging from $34 to $68, with a discount of up to 32%. Incidentally, the low-end option is cheaper than 59% of the other class deals available.

New or recurring deal

Feeling adventurous? Here’s a brand-new deal posted within the last week. With over 72 class deals currently available around New York City, you’ve got lots of options, but one of these could be the hidden gem you’re looking for.

Plum & Honey, located at 117 Ninth St. Suite 120 in the Gowanus, is offering a recurring deal that was first introduced on Nov. 7, 2019.

According to its Groupon page, Plum & Honey offers “[Classes where a] skilled pastry chef teaches participants how to make tasty and visually-esthetic baked goods.”

There are three price options for this deal, ranging from $31 to $119, with a discount of at least 31%. It may be helpful to know that the cheapest option is less expensive than 61% of the class deals out there.

Best-value deals

On the lookout for the biggest savings available? Read on for the cheapest and highest-value class deals in the city.

(Psst: If you’re looking for even cheaper deals, Rockville Centre has the cheapest deals in your metro area, with prices $50 cheaper on average than those in New York City. If you’re looking to save more money, Edison Township boasts the most money saved on class deals in your metro area, with average savings clocking in at $678 more than in New York City.)

C2 Education has a deal that’ll score you major savings. There is a single price option for this deal at $99, with a discount of 80%.

According to its Groupon page, C2 Education offers “An individual assessment [then] preps [students] to perform well on standardized tests that can affect college selections.”

Go to any of the multiple New York City locations to redeem the deal.

New York Acting School for Film and Television has a deal that’s sure to make your wallet happy. There are five price options for this deal, ranging from $30 to $154, with a discount of at least 56%.

The least expensive option costs $42 less than the average price of the class deals currently available. The highest-value deal would save you $616.

According to its Groupon page, New York Acting School for Film and Television offers “Acting guru Mark Stolzenberg [who] imparts students with decades of experience in subjects such as eye lines, physicality, and improvisation.”

Make your way to 150 W. 46th St. Floor 7 in Theater District to redeem the deal.

Want to give this deal a go?