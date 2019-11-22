NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There is a new health warning involving romaine lettuce which is reportedly causing illnesses nationwide.
Federal health officials say an E. coli outbreak has left dozens seriously ill in 16 states.
The CDC is urging anyone who bought romaine lettuce harvested in California’s Salinas Valley to throw it out.
Outbreak Alert: Do not eat any romaine lettuce, including whole heads and hearts, chopped, organic and salad mixes with romaine until we learn more. If you don’t know if it’s romaine or can’t confirm the source, don’t eat it. https://t.co/NrFOIxG8hx pic.twitter.com/FuzkHv4bd3
— CDC (@CDCgov) November 20, 2018
This also includes lettuce that isn’t labeled and ready-made salad mixes that contain romaine.
So far, at least 40 people have been sickened, with at least five patients treated for kidney failure due to E. coli.
The infection can also cause severe stomach cramps and fever.
