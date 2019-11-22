



Three people were killed and several firefighters were hurt when flames tore through an abandoned home overnight in Queens.

Crews were called shortly after midnight to Farmers Boulevard near 111th Avenue in the St. Albans section.

“We were on scene within three minutes. On arrival, we had heavy fire in the cellar, first floor and second floor. Eventually, this went to a two-alarm fire,” FDNY Deputy Chief George Healy said on the scene.

“My son said, ‘something smells like it’s burning.’ Then we looked out the window and saw fire, and then all the fire trucks started coming,” one neighbor said.

When firefighters arrived, they found three men – believed to be squatters – already dead inside the house.

Neighbors said they’ve seen people going in and out for warmth for a while.

“If they’re hanging out, they’re probably a regular in this area. I guess maybe because the weather is cold, they might’ve went inside the house… They don’t’ want to go to a shelter or whatever. They chose an abandoned home,” said neighbor Linda Wong. “It’s a human being, you know. You don’t got to die like that… I’m just praying for them. You know, it’s sad, it’s terrible.”

“There’s been numerous people that sit there, wait for the bus, or they eat there,” said the first neighbor. “It’s been abandoned over a year. That’s a long time… It’s very, very sad. I wish that the house was boarded so they wouldn’t have been able to get in there.”

Four of the 200 firefighters that responded were taken to the hospital with minor injuries but are expected to be OK.

The fire has been put out, but questions remain about what caused the blaze and what exactly killed the victims.