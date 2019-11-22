NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A protest against the recent arrests of people selling food inside subway stations was held Friday night.
About 300 people marched in the streets of Harlem.
Several vendors have recently been charged for illegally selling churros and other items on subway platforms.
In one incident, the NYPD defended the arrest, releasing a statement explaining that the woman is an unlicensed vendor who was told that she would be issued a summons and her property would be taken away if she didn’t comply.
“This individual has been issued 10 summonses in the last five months for unlicensed vending at the same station. The Command has received numerous complaints regarding unlicensed vendors at Broadway Junction due to health concerns and individuals interfering with pedestrian flow,” NYPD officials said.
The NYPD says some protesters were arrested for blocking traffic and disorderly conduct.