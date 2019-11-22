CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Jewish man was smacked by a stranger late Thursday night on a Brooklyn sidewalk.

The unprovoked attack was caught on camera shortly before midnight on Sanford Street near Willoughby Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Police said a 32-year-old man hit the 21-year-old victim without exchanging any words.

The suspect was arrested on assault charges shortly after.

Investigators said there’s no indication this was a hate crime.

