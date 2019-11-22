CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island Railroad train on its way to Suffolk County has derailed with hundreds of passengers on board.

According to the MTA, the train left Penn Station just before 9 p.m. Friday night and was headed for Babylon when two cars came off the tracks.

The derailment reportedly happened just a few hundred yards east of Jamaica Station in Queens.

At least 600 people were on derailed train and about 150 passengers have been removed from the disabled cars. No injuries have been reported.

The commuters were still stuck on board the damaged train late Friday night however, some have taken to social media to say first responders are on the scene and providing support.

“No injuries were reported and a relief train has arrived to take the approximately 600 customers to their final destinations along the Babylon branch. Crews are on the scene are handing out water and assisting customers. There are delays and cancellations as a result. The cause of the incident is under investigation,” LIRR said in a statement Friday night.

LIRR is also reporting delays in both directions around the area of the derailment and is urging commuters to find another way around the accident.

