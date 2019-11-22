



Long Island Railroad train on its way to Suffolk County has derailed with hundreds of passengers on board.

According to the MTA, the train left Penn Station just before 9 p.m. Friday night and was headed for Babylon when two cars came off the tracks.

Two cars of the 8:56PM train from Penn due Babylon at 10:11PM derailed just east of Jamaica. No injuries have been reported at this time. A rescue train is on scene. We will update you shortly. — LIRR (@LIRR) November 23, 2019

The derailment reportedly happened just a few hundred yards east of Jamaica Station in Queens.

ADVISORY: @FDNY & @NYPD103Pct officers have responded to a report of @LIRR train derailment in the area of Archer Ave & Sutphin Blvd. expect traffic delays and police presence. There are currently no injuries. Please avoid the area if possible and choose alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/mETX3f2b2K — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 23, 2019

At least 600 people were on derailed train and about 150 passengers have been removed from the disabled cars. No injuries have been reported.

The commuters were still stuck on board the damaged train late Friday night however, some have taken to social media to say first responders are on the scene and providing support.

One hour into the LIRR train derailment… Everyone is safe and they gave us emergency boxed water. #notyouraveragecommute. Honestly, thank goodness everyone’s okay. pic.twitter.com/I4nxLItJac — Marissa Stephani (@MarissaStephani) November 23, 2019

“No injuries were reported and a relief train has arrived to take the approximately 600 customers to their final destinations along the Babylon branch. Crews are on the scene are handing out water and assisting customers. There are delays and cancellations as a result. The cause of the incident is under investigation,” LIRR said in a statement Friday night.

LIRR is also reporting delays in both directions around the area of the derailment and is urging commuters to find another way around the accident.

.@LIRR Due to a train derailment, customers should expect disruptions on the LIRR in both directions at Jamaica Station. Consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/WDXBcKR1x4. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) November 23, 2019

