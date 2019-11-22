NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A winter fantasy comes alive in a brand new attraction this weekend.
A wonderland of lights and sculptures will be on display at the LuminoCity winter festival on Randall’s Island – opening for the holidays.
The elaborate display includes three worlds – a wild adventure, the sweet dream, and a winter fantasy.
The immersive experience took two years to come to life from when it was first designed.
“Everything is handcrafted, we started the manufacturing back in China around April, May. They’ve been building smaller pieces in China, then shipped it here via ocean freight for three months… arrived here in mid-October,” LuminoCity festival producer Teresa Xu said.
More than 40 artisans from China were brought in to create and construct the steel structures.
The festival opens to the public Saturday and runs through Jan 5, 2020.