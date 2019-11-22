



We’ll see some shower activity until about 3/4 PM, but things should starting clearing up after that. It will be blustery, as well, with temps in the 50s giving way to 40s later in the day.

Rapid clearing will make for a clear night. And a cooler air mass will also send temperatures into the 30s, but because of the wind, it will only feel like the 20s.

Tomorrow will offer more sunshine with high clouds filling in through the day. It will be on the chilly side, as well, with highs in the 40s.

Rain will then fill in on Saturday night and linger through at least the early afternoon hours on Sunday. It will be chilly and blustery, as well, with highs in the 40s.