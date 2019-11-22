NEW YORK (Hoodline) – Looking to mix things up this weekend? From a family-friendly greeting card workshop to a yacht party, here are a few top options to help you get social around town.
LED Thanksgiving cards
From the event description:
We will teach you about how circuits work, and you will even get the chance to create a simple one of your own! Kids will get to create their own personalized Thanksgiving greeting card that features sustainable LED lights.
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 11 a.m.-noon
Where: Kingsland Homestead, 143-35 37th Ave.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Billie Holiday Project
From the event description:
San Francisco-based band The Billie Holiday Project, led by Stella Heath, celebrates the music of Lady Day! Featuring some of the Bay Area’s finest jazz musicians, The Billie Holiday Project evokes the electric and intimate feeling of experiencing Lady Day live in a 1930s jazz club.
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 6:30-8:20 p.m.
Where: Caveat, 21 A Clinton St.
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Latina Boat Party
From the event description:
Enjoy your weekend Latin style — playing Latin hits all night and celebrating Latino heritage. There will be special guest DJ’s and performers.
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 8 p.m.-midnight
Where: Pier 15 Hornblower Cruises & Events, 78 South St.
Admission: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Party in the Cellar: Black&Gold Edition
From the event description:
Music is pumping. Drinks are flowing. Bodies are rolling. Come party in the cellar!
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 p.m.-3 a.m.
Where: 367 Bedford Ave.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Paint and Sip
From the event description:
Paint a festive holiday scene on a bottle for your holiday decorations. Tickets include paint supplies, art instructions and one mimosa, bloody mary, sangria or cosmo.
When: Sunday, Nov. 24, 2-5 p.m.
Where: Coogan’s, 4015 Broadway
Admission: $35
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
