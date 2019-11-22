Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Council Speaker Corey Johnson is one of the top moving forces in New York City, the man with the plan to get the city moving again thanks to his Streets Master Plan that current Mayor Bill de Blasio signed this week.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Council Speaker Corey Johnson is one of the top moving forces in New York City, the man with the plan to get the city moving again thanks to his Streets Master Plan that current Mayor Bill de Blasio signed this week.
Johnson wants to break the car culture to get more people onto mass transit and on bikes.
But what will he do about the rising tide of people being killed and injured as they cycle in the city streets?
The council speaker sat down with CBSN New York political reporter Marcia Kramer for the debut episode of The Point.
Watch “The Point” Fridays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. streaming on CBSN New York.
How To Watch CBSN New York
- On The Web: cbsnewyork.com/live
- CBS News Apps: www.cbsnews.com/mobile
- Apple TV: www.apple.com/tv | How-To
- Roku: www.roku.com | How-To
- Amazon Fire TV: amazon.com/firetv | How-To
- XBox Via Microsoft Store: How-To
- PlayStation Via PlayStation Store: How-To