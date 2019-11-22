CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A power disruption caused airline delays at Newark Liberty Airport Friday morning.

The airport suffered a power disruption in Terminal B, causing flight delays.

The Port Authority said Terminal B began suffering partial power problems at about 7:30 a.m.

Airlines reorganized and rebooked passengers to work around power issues. PSEG and electricians on scene had flight operations back to normal by 9:45 a.m.

Some flights were stuck on the tarmac and delayed because they cannot get to the gate, reports CBSN New York’s Jim Smith reports.

Terminal B mostly serves international flight and Delta Airlines.

