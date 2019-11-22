NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A power disruption caused airline delays at Newark Liberty Airport Friday morning.
The airport suffered a power disruption in Terminal B, causing flight delays.
The Port Authority said Terminal B began suffering partial power problems at about 7:30 a.m.
Airlines reorganized and rebooked passengers to work around power issues. PSEG and electricians on scene had flight operations back to normal by 9:45 a.m.
Some flights were stuck on the tarmac and delayed because they cannot get to the gate, reports CBSN New York’s Jim Smith reports.
Terminal B mostly serves international flight and Delta Airlines.
#EWR is currently experiencing a power disruption in Terminal B. Please check with your airlines for delays. Allow extra travel time.More info to follow . [34]
— Newark Liberty Airport (@EWRairport) November 22, 2019
LOCAL AIR TRAVEL RESOURCES
Newark Airport (EWR):
– Delays
– Departures
– Arrivals
– Newark AirTrain
LaGuardia Airport (LGA):
– Delays
– Departures
– Arrivals
John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK):
– Delays
– Departures
– Arrivals
– JFK AirTrain
MORE: Tri-State Guide To Traffic & Transit
Stay with CBS New York for more on this developing story.