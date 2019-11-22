



It’s been less than five years since Rachel Matthews was a student at NYU and she’s already starting to make a name for herself in the movie and television industry.

The 26-year-old plays the voice of Honeymaren and being in this movie was particularly special for Matthews considering it wasn’t that long ago that she was a student in a lecture from her castmate Jonathan Groff.

“I love when the first Frozen came out because I was a sophomore at NYU in musical theater,” said Matthews in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, all the big time people. When the first one came out, I dragged my friends to the theater four different times. They were a little concerned for me, but I was so obsessed with it. The Disney fan girl in me is absolutely freaking out. Jonathan Groff would come to teach a Master Class at NYU and everyone would be panicking and now we’re in a movie together. I don’t think that will ever feel normal to say.”

In addition to her role in “Frozen 2,” Matthews has also had roles in Hulu’s “Looking For Alaska” and the CW’s “Batwoman.” The NYU grad says that being on the series starring Ruby Rose and Rachel Skarsten was one of the coolest experiences of her career.

“It was all so crazy. This is one of the things I love about my job. You can be in LA one morning and in Canada the next day,” said Matthews. “I love Magpie because she is that Robin Hood type character. You can kind of back her up on her motives on why she’s stealing from the wealthy and wanting to teach them a lesson or two. It was so much fun and I got to do a lot of my own stunts and fight choreography and I’ve never been given that opportunity before. We were shooting in a museum in downtown Vancouver and I got to have my Mission Impossible moment of scaling down from the ceiling and thinking I could do this every day.”