NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man has been arrested after stealing and then crashing a car with two children still inside.

Police say a man jumped into the Subaru while it was running at Liberty Avenue and 92nd Street in Ozone Park around 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

A two-year-old and five-year-old were in the back seat. The suspect sped off with the kids but eventually crashed into a tree in Brooklyn.

That suspect was arrested at the scene.

The children luckily only suffered minor injuries in the accident.

Police sources tell CBS2 the parents of the two children are not suspected of any criminality connected to the traumatic incident.

Charges are still pending against the carjacker.