NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – A massive manhunt for a man accused of shooting at a police officer during a wild traffic stop in South Jersey came to end in Manhattan.

The NYPD arrested 29-year-old Miguel Angel Villegas of Connecticut at Penn Station on Thursday night.

Thursday morning, a Tuckerton, N.J., officer said he tried pulling over a black car but it took off and crashed into another car.

Investigators say Villegas got out of the black car and allegedly opened fire before escaping on foot, at one point riding an adult tricycle.

The officer was not hurt.

Nearby schools were placed on lockdown.

Villegas apparently used a ride share service and eventually ended up at the train station, where he was apprehended on Thursday night.

“It is my understanding that Villegas is wanted out of Connecticut,” said prosecutor Billhimer. “We will be seeking extradition from New York to bring him back here to Ocean County to face these charges.”

Authorities say Villegas will face attempted murder, kidnapping and weapons charges after he is extradited back to New Jersey.

