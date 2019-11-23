RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A water park expected to open next week at the American Dream Mall in the Meadowlands isn’t ready.
The DreamWorks Water Park was supposed to open on Thanksgiving Eve.
A mall spokesperson didn’t offer a specific reason for the delay. They said in a statement, “Creating the ultimate entertainment experience takes time and patience. Unfortunately that means we’ll have to wait a little longer for the opening of DreamWorks Water Park.”
An indoor amusement park opened last month and a snow park is slated to open Dec. 5.
It’s unclear when the water park will open. The mall’s official website now says it is “opening soon.”
DreamWorks Water Park, which the website says will be North America’s largest indoor water park, will include over 40 water slides and 15 attractions, such as a wave pool and a lazy river.