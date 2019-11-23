Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three people were injured when a car slammed into a restaurant in the Bronx on Friday.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Lee Xing Chinese restaurant on Westchester Avenue in Pelham Bay.
Police say the driver accidentally backed their car into the restaurant.
Three victims were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Everyone is expected to be OK.