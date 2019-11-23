Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A hit-and-run in a supermarket parking lot was caught on camera in the Bronx.
It happened at the ShopRite on Bruckner Boulevard in Soundview on Nov. 16.
Surveillance footage shows a minivan slamming into a 78-year-old woman as she pushes her shopping cart across the lot.
The driver briefly opens his door but does not get out of the vehicle. He then drives away while the woman is still on the ground.
The woman was treated for cuts and bruises.
Police say the suspect was driving a light-colored Honda Odyssey minivan.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.