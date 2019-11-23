SLIDELL, LA (CBSNewYork) – Talk about your lucky dogs!

Police in Louisiana say a tiny Chihuahua took its owner’s SUV for a little joyride across a busy roadway and into a local gas station.

Authorities in Slidell tweeted out a picture on the four-legged carjacker on Friday.

‼️We Can’t Make This Stuff Up‼️ A couple was pumping gas at a gas station on Gause Blvd. A 5 pound chihuahua somehow put the vehicle in reverse. The SUV, rolled backwards, crossed over a 4 lane road and came to rest at the gas station across the street. Only minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/msfrC5mApB — Slidell Police (@SlidellPD) November 23, 2019

Police say the five-pound somehow put the vehicle into reverse after the couple got out in pump gas at a local filling station.

The SUV was sent across a four-lane roadway, made it across the street, and then came to rest at another gas station – miraculously – without any major crashes.

Authorities did say there were minor injuries caused by the Chihuahua’s trek across the street, but did not detail how they occurred.

The Slidell Police Department may have summed it up best, simply saying “we can’t make this stuff up!”