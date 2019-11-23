



— MTA officials have released more information on Friday night’s partial derailment of a Long Island Railroad train carrying hundreds of passengers.

Two cars came off the tracks at Jamaica station, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports.

A picture taken on board the LIRR shows what appears to be a train car shifted after the train partially derailed, resulting in a massive response, including the FDNY.

“It’s mostly specialized units that handle derailments and collisions and stuff like that,” FDNY Deputy Chief James DiDomenico said. “We had everything here we needed just in case it got bad.”

Fortunately, MTA officials say nobody was hurt in the derailment, but nearly 400 passengers were on board.

The train left Penn Station just before 9 p.m. and was headed for Babylon.

According to the MTA, about a half hour into the ride, the two rear cars of a 10-car train came off the tracks east of Jamaica station. The train was traveling about 13 mph at the time.

Passengers were stuck on board for hours.

Commuters CBS2 spoke to over the phone were frustrated with what they say was a lack of communication from the LIRR.

“We’ve just been sitting here, hanging out. One girl’s going bonkers, screaming at the cops. I think she just got arrested. Said she wants to get off and she opened up the door,” Joe Williams, of Merrick, said.

“The conductor got on the intercom to say there was equipment trouble and they’ll have updates shortly. That went on for a good 15, 20 minutes with no other information,” another commuter said.

First responders handed out water to passengers and worked to get those on the derailed cars safely onto the cars on the tracks. The evacuation took about two hours.

“So when you have an incident like that, there’s a couple of things. You have to de-energize power. In a place like Jamaica, that’s a very complicated exercise. We have to get managers to the scene. We have to get first responders to the scene. We have to secure the scene, make sure everyone on board is safe. We have to determine what is the best means to get the customers off,” said Rod Brooks, LIRR’s senior vice president of operations.

Web Extra: Officials Release Details Of LIRR Derailment —

Eventually, a relief train came to pick up passengers and finish the trip, which happened just before midnight.

At a press conference Saturday morning, MTA officials said a piece of broken rail was found at the Jamaica station, but it’s not clear if that had something to do with the derailment.

Officials also said the rails were last inspected Friday afternoon before the derailment as part of weekly inspections.

Saturday morning, crews were still working to remove two cars from the tracks.

Trains are running on schedule.

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.