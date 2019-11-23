



— A Midtown newsstand worker was stabbed and robbed Thursday night.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. on the corner of West 60th Street and Broadway near Columbus Circle.

According to police, two individuals approached the newsstand and told the employee to come out.

One individual then allegedly pulled out a knife, got into a struggle with the employee and stabbed the employee on the back of his left shoulder.

Police say the two individuals grabbed $1,440 in cash and ran off. They were last seen going into the subway station at Columbus Avenue and West 59th Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

The individuals are believed to be in their late teens or 20s.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.