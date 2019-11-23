Comments
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The New Rochelle High School football team is taking the field for a semifinal game Saturday night, but their beloved coach won’t be there.
This is the second game Coach Lou DiRienzo has missed since being reassigned by the district’s new superintendent back on Nov. 13.
DiRienzo allegedly interfered in a possible disciplinary situation at the high school involving a relative.
The coach’s removal has sparked protests from both students and parents.
DiRienzo is set to meet with the superintendent to discuss the matter on Monday.