By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

A beautiful day today, but a wet one night, and Sunday is looking wet too. Now the details, Saturday is bright and cold with temps starting off in the 20s and 30s, but feeling like the teens and 20s.

The winds relax throughout the day, before another system arrives for Saturday night and Sunday. A wind swept low pressure system gives us the chance for 1-2″ of rain by the time Sunday’s over. Traveling for the Holiday next week could get a little dicey by Wednesday. Check back in for the latest.