



By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was a bright and brisk start to the weekend with fair conditions, but things will change in a big way tonight. Expect rain developing through the late evening and continuing overnight, lookin’ like a pretty soggy Saturday night!

It’ll be chilly too with temps in the City bottoming out in the low 40s, but with temps dropping to near freezing well north and west, an icy mix is expected. The best bet would be over the higher elevation spots up in the Catskills. Be careful if you have to be on the roads tonight!

Tomorrow starts off raw and rainy with a chilly, breezy rain for the area, and again the risk of some icy spots well north and west. By the time we cross the noon hour, things will start to wind down but some lingering showers are likely.

Things improve dramatically tomorrow night into Monday, when the shortened work week will start off bright and cool with temps near 50.