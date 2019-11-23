Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man who allegedly harassed a mother in Queens on Thursday.
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. near 43rd Avenue and 111th Street.
According to police, a 29-year-old woman was pushing her 10-month-old child in a stroller when an unknown man placed his hand on the stroller.
The man then allegedly demanded the woman give him her child.
The woman refused and resisted the man’s efforts, and the man ran off.
Police have released surveillance video showing the man at a business after the incident.
