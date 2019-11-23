



Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized after experiencing chills and fever, the court said Saturday.

In a statement, the court’s public information office said Ginsburg was admitted Friday night to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. She was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington before being transferred to Johns Hopkins for further evaluation and treatment of any possible infection.

“With intravenous antibiotics and fluids, her symptoms abated and she expected to be released from the hospital as early as Sunday morning,” the statement said.

Earlier this month Ginsburg suffered what the court described as a stomach bug. She was absent from arguments on Nov. 13 but returned for the court’s next public meeting, on Nov. 18.

She has been treated for cancer twice in the past year and two other times since 1999. Over the summer she received radiation for a tumor on her pancreas in New York City.

The Supreme Court Justice finished a three-week course of stereotactic ablative radiation therapy at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in August.

Last winter she underwent surgery for lung cancer.

Ginsburg celebrated her 86th birthday in March, an occasion celebrated in her hometown of Brooklyn by local officials.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams held a rally to call on the city to approve renaming the Brooklyn Municipal Building to honor Ginsberg – who grew up in Flatbush.

Appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993, Ginsburg rebuffed suggestions from some liberals that she should step down in the first two years of President Barack Obama’s second term, when Democrats also controlled the Senate and would have been likely to confirm her successor.

She already has hired clerks for the term that extends into 2020, indicating she has no plans to retire.

