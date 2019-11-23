



A person allegedly surfing on the top of a subway train in Queens has been fatally struck.

The MTA says the unidentified person was killed between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday night at Queensboro Plaza.

We're sorry to report that the person killed at Queensboro Plaza had been surfing on top of the train. 7 and N trains continue to bypass Queensboro in both directions while NYPD continues their investigation. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) November 24, 2019

CBS2’s Matt Kozar reports that the station was closed for a short time while authorities investigated the incident however, the MTA reports service has now resumed around 11:10 p.m.

Update: N and 7 trains have resumed stopping at Queensboro Plaza in both directions after someone was fatally struck by a train at that station. Expect longer wait times as we get trains back on schedule. https://t.co/wDThNGnmr1 — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) November 24, 2019

The deadly incident reportedly took place while the person was allegedly surfing on a 7-train.

First responders pronounced the person dead at the scene.

Police sources tell CBS2 the surfer is a teenager and the body was found by MTA motormen.

MTA officials have been urging people to not engage in this extremely dangerous activity, which is also illegal.

“This is stupid, it’s dangerous, it’s selfish, and it’s got to stop,” New York City Transit Authority president Andy Byford said during an MTA board meeting in May.

Subway surfing has been an ongoing problem that sources say happens roughly once a day in New York City.

Stay with CBS New York for the latest on this developing story