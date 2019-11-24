



— Hundreds of young volunteers did some early Thanksgiving baking for a very good cause Saturday.

The nonprofit Project Rousseau was busy in the Bronx, making some 500 pies from scratch for the homeless.

The sweet treats were then sent out for delivery in time for Thanksgiving.

“It’s very important to give back and have people know that you’re there for them when nobody else is,” volunteer Mouhamadou Diallo said.

“When we can come together as a group and put in our work in together, the recipients of our pies know they’re receiving much more than food. They’re receiving the thoughtfulness of our donors and our volunteers,” said Andrew Heinrich, founder and president of Project Rousseau.

This was the seventh annual Pie Day for Project Rousseau.

The student volunteers spend hours each year to make sure those desserts get to homeless shelters all over New York City.