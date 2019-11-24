



— A manhunt is underway in the Bronx after police say several women were sexually assaulted.

Investigators say the suspect has groped at least two women and tried raping another, CBS2’s Tara Jakeway reports.

The three disturbing assaults happened within blocks of each other all within the span of an hour. The NYPD is asking for the public’s help tracking down the man they say is responsible.

In each case, police say the same man targeted women in Baychester.

The first incident took place just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday. That’s when cops say the man approached a woman walking down Bartow Avenue and grabbed her from behind, then took off on foot.

About 45 minutes later, another woman was sitting in her parked car on Baychester Avenue when that same suspect got into the passenger seat and groped her. There was a struggle, then he ran off.

Minutes later, police say he grabbed one more woman while she was getting items out of her car.

Residents say they’re alarmed by the incidents.

“I’m frightened a little because I go in and out, I go to choir rehearsal, I go to church, I work, too. Oh, I mean, it’s really frightening,” one woman said.

“Shock. Shock, complete shock,” one man said.

The NYPD describes the man as medium build with short dark hair and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a green hooded jacket, black jeans and black boots.

The victims were in their 40s and 50s. In each case, they were alone when the suspect struck.

Luckily, none of them were injured.