NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released video of three men wanted for the armed robbery of a livery cab driver in Harlem.
Cops say the men got into a cab in Yonkers, headed for 125th Street and Lenox Avenue just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 21.
Once they arrived, they argued with the driver over making change.
That’s when one of the men allegedly pulled out a knife, took $1,500 from the driver and ran off down Amsterdam Avenue.
The incident happened one day after the state Federation of Taxi Drivers announced “Operation Pay and Ride,” a new policy which suggests livery drivers demand fares upfront to avoid violent confrontations with passengers.