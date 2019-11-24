



Thanksgiving is just a few days away and even some of the best cooks are intimidated by the idea of carving a turkey.

Marc Sherry, of the Old Homestead Steakhouse, stopped by to show off the right way to carve up the bird and serve it.

He suggests letting the turkey sit for about 40 minutes after taking it out of the oven to recirculate the juices.

Place the turkey on a carving board breast side up.

“The most important thing about getting your turkey, not butchering your bird, is to put it on a cutting board, to have a towel underneath so it doesn’t slide,” Sherry said.

Make sure your knife is sharp, and don’t use a serrated-edge knife because it shreds the turkey.

Puncture the meat with a fork and using a sharp knife, cut a straight line along the top then sweep the knife down and across.

“Come right down the middle. The breast comes off very easily,” Sherry said.

Next, cut across the grain at a slight angle. Quarter-inch slices are preferable. Thin slices are more tender.

Pull back the drumstick and cut through to separate. Hold the drumstick upright and slice downward.

Use the same technique to remove the wings and thighs.