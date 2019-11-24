



— The family of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos has issued a statement ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Dulos went missing six months ago after leaving her home in New Canaan. Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, remains a person of interest in the case.

On Sunday, family spokesperson Carrie Luft said:

“That this milestone coincides with the Thanksgiving holiday challenges us to pause and give thanks, in spite of this tragedy.

“We give thanks that Jennifer’s children are healthy and well. We give thanks that they share their mother’s deep sense of empathy and curiosity about the world around them. And, as ever, we are deeply thankful to the New Canaan and Connecticut State police for their ongoing efforts to solve this case and bring those responsible to justice.

“In honor of Jennifer, we encourage acts of caring and generosity this holiday season, whether donations to a local food bank or shelter or other gestures of compassion. Hug your loved ones close and extend a hand to a stranger.”

For now, Fotis Dulos is charged only with disposing of evidence stained with Jennifer’s blood.

Back in September, he told a Greek media outlet he was receiving support from family and friends. The couple’s five children are in the custody of Jennifer’s mother.