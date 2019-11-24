



Time is running out on National Grid to meet a deadline set by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is threatening to revoke the utility’s certificate to provide natural gas service in downstate New York.

Cuomo took the unprecedented step to break National Grid’s monopoly with a Nov. 13 letter — giving the company 14 days to respond to the natural gas crisis thousands of customers in Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island have been left in for months.

WEB EXTRA: Read the letter (.pdf)

They’re victims of a gas moratorium declared by the utility as it fights with the state over approval of a controversial pipeline.

That infuriated the governor, who notified National Grid he intends to revoke their license to operate. That deadline will be up by midweek.

National Grid denied natural gas service to some 2,600 homeowners and businesses since May. The company blamed New York’s rejection of an application for a $1 billion pipeline bringing natural gas from Pennsylvania’s shale gas fields.

Cuomo says such a pipeline wouldn’t be in service until at least next year. National Grid has since reversed course and begun connecting customers, but that only accounts for about 1,100 customers.

The Democratic governor claims National Grid took advantage of the public. A spokeswoman has said National Grid is reviewing Cuomo’s letter.

