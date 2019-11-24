CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning everybody! Make sure to have your warmest, driest layers today because it’s gonna be a raw and rainy day. Some spots well north and west of NYC are starting off with a light wintry mix, so be extra careful out on the roads. Rain is likely this morning through mid-day, with clearing skies this evening. Expect temps dropping into the 30s by this evening.

Tomorrow will be a bright and beautiful start to the work week with temps near 50, and even milder sunshine is expected Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s. The all-important travel day on Wednesday will feature a chance for rain, wind, and even warmer temps near 60!

The Thanksgiving holiday itself looks dry, but chilly and windy… which may impact the Thanksgiving balloons… stay tuned for the latest holiday forecast!

