Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a massive water main break in Brooklyn.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a massive water main break in Brooklyn.
Witnesses say the break happened near Fifth Avenue and 44th Street in Sunset Park, but that water is flowing to Fourth Avenue and flooding is affecting roadways between 39th and 44th Streets.
The FDNY says they responded to the scene around 4:20 a.m. Sunday and are working with the Department of Environmental Protection in order to fix the source of the break.
No injuries have been reported.