



Thanksgiving means food, family and, for many people, travel.

AAA predicts 55 million people will travel more than 50 miles for the holiday this week, the second highest volume since 2000.

Robert Sinclair, of AAA Northeast, says 49.3 million people will drive and 4.4 million will fly – both up about 3% over last year.

“The economy is good, people have disposable income, and generally we have more money in our pockets. We like to celebrate by taking a trip during the Thanksgiving holiday, a built in day off, and we make the most of it. Americans have the fewest number of vacation days of any workers in the entire industrialized world,” he told CBSN New York.

Today or Thursday morning are the best times to travel, but Wednesday afternoon will be the worst.

“Make sure your vehicle is in good shape before you hit the road. We’re anticipating 368, 000 break-downs for AAA members from Wednesday until Sunday – flat tires, dead batteries, and lockouts the top items. People have these key fobs and they get locked out of their vehicles,” Sinclair said. “Also, safety is very important. Don’t drink and drive, don’t drug and drive, wear your seatbelt, don’t speed. It’s going to be very busy on the roads, there will be a lot of police out there.”

Sinclair also says gas prices are up about 2 cents per gallon nationwide, compared to last year. In Connecticut, however, prices are down 18 cents.

Meanwhile, the Transportation Security Administration is giving travelers tips about what the can and can’t bring on board if they’re traveling for Thanksgiving.

“We think we will probably, likely to screen about 27 million passengers nationwide during that period,” said Lisa Farbstein of the TSA.

At Newark Liberty International Airport they expect to screen around 70,000 people a day during the Thanksgiving holiday.

“So what does that mean? Get here early. It’s going to be crowded. The terminal’s going to be congested. It’s going to take longer on the roadways, it’s gonna take longer to park your car, longer to check your bag, longer to get your boarding pass, longer to get your Starbucks. So you can expect the line to be long at the TSA checkpoint as well,” Farbstein said.

As for what Thanksgiving food you can bring on board a plane? Stuffing, sweet potatoes, marshmallows can all be brought in a carry on-bag. Gravy, cranberry sauce and wine need to go in checked bags.

“Basically the rule of thumb is, if it’s a solid it can go in your carry-on bag,” Farbstein said. “If you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, it should go in your checked bag.”

For more Thanksgiving travel tips from the TSA, click here. For more Thanksgiving food questions and answers from the TSA, click here.

#Thanksgiving week, means airports are super busy. It's just one more reason that you should not bring prohibited items to #TSA checkpoints. A guy brought this hunting knife to @EWRairport this morning. C'mon man, you're slowing down the line and ticking off fellow travelers. pic.twitter.com/EErJoYoh3r — TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) November 25, 2019

Monday morning, TSA agents at Newark stopped a traveler who tried to bring a hunting knife through a TSA checkpoint.

“C’mon man, you’re slowing down the line and ticking off fellow travelers,” Farbstein wrote on Twitter.

For a list of prohibited items, click here.