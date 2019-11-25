CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Thursday’s forecast is currently dry and chilly, but with blustery weather expected, some of the great balloons in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade may face a troubling trip down the route.

“It will be windy on Thanksgiving,” said CBS2’s Elise Finch. “When we have the parade, certain balloons will have to get grounded at a certain point.”

Balloons are grounded when sustained winds hit 23 mph with gusts of 34 mph.

There are 26 floats total in the parade and thousands of volunteers that will make the day possible.

In 2005, a giant M&M balloon in parade got out of control in high winds, struck a light pole in Times Square and resulted in the injury of two spectators.

