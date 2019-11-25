Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An overturned dump truck is causing major delays on the Gowanus Expressway in Brooklyn.
The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. near Sixth Avenue.
Fire officials said the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Several outbound lanes are closed, along with the inbound HOV lane.
Delays are spanning across the Verrazzano Bridge.