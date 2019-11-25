



– While Manhattan’s last single-screen movie theater shut its doors at the end of August, the lights will be back on part of the time at the Paris Theatre thanks to it next owner, Netflix

The streaming media giant announced on Monday it had started a new lease on the 71-year-old venue to use it for Netflix-original movie debuts, special events and other screenings.

The exact terms of the lease were not disclosed.

Earlier this month the company used the venue located at 4 West 58th Street for showings of Marriage Story, a film by New York filmmaker Noah Baumbach.

The Paris Theatre opened in 1948 with actress Marlene Dietrich on hand for its ribbon-cutting ceremony. Originally specializing in French cinema, it was one of the country’s oldest art house theaters until it was shuttered in August.

“After 71 years, the Paris Theatre has an enduring legacy, and remains the destination for a one-of-a kind movie-going experience,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer. “We are incredibly proud to preserve this historic New York institution so it can continue to be a cinematic home for film lovers.”