By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Monday morning! Expect a much different day compared to yesterday…sunny skies, light winds, and seasonably cool temps in the lower 50s…a far cry from the chilly, wind-driven rain of Sunday!
Expect even better conditions tomorrow with bright skies and temps in the upper 50s. Unfortunately, showers and wind return to the forecast on the important travel day Wednesday, but at least it will be mild with temps pushing 60 degrees!
As for the Thanksgiving forecast? Expect dry & chilly conditions in the mid 40s, but with blustery conditions throughout the day…so make sure to prepare accordingly!