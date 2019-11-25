Comments
Morristown, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A new poll shows nearly half of New Jersey residents plan to leave the state.
A recent survey conducted for the Garden State Initiative and Fairleigh Dickinson University found:
- 44% of New Jersey residents are planning to leave the state in the not-so-distant future
- One in four residents, or 28 percent, plan to depart the Garden State within five years
As to why they plan to leave, many cited high property taxes and overall cost of living as the main reasons.
