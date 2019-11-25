Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down a man accused of groping a woman inside a dance studio in Queens.
The 37-year-old woman was working at the studio on Jackson Avenue in Long Island City when the man walked in around 6:40 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28.
Police said he struck up a conversation before making sexual remarks and grabbing her private area.
The victim then pushed the suspect and ran outside. She was not hurt.
Police released surveillance images of a man wanted for questioning in the case.
