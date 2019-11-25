GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey college student is accused of peering into female students’ windows and recording them as they undress.
Glassboro Police arrested 20-year-old Mitchell Merkowsky on Nov. 20.
Their investigation started on Nov. 6 when police received a call about a suspicious man in a parking garage on the Rowan University campus who was looking across the street into student housing windows.
Later that night, they received a second complaint and found Merkowsky in the parking garage. He was allegedly using binoculars to look at four female victims in a student residential building.
During the course of their investigation, police learned Merkowsky, who is a Rowan University commuter, had recorded videos of women in outdoor areas on campus and downtown, in addition to watching them through their dorm windows.
Investigators took Merkowsky’s binoculars, plus his cell phone, laptop and a USB flash drive, which they say had several videos of alleged victims.
Merkowsky is facing multiple charges, including invasion of privacy and peering into dwelling.