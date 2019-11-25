



As you prepare for your Thanksgiving feast, some foods shouldn’t be on the menu this year.

Federal health officials are reminding people about the following recalls:

Cheese Nips

Some 11-ounce packages of Cheese Nips have been pulled over concerns that pieces of plastic could be mixed in with the crackers.

Chicken Fried Rice

More than 170,000 pounds of chicken fried rice products were also recalled because they main contain plastic.

Cottage Cheese

About 9,500 cases of Breakstone’s cottage cheese have also been pulled because a customer found a piece of red plastic in a container.

Frozen Berries

Packages of frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes sold in Aldi supermarkets were recalled “out of an abundance of caution” due to possible Hepatitis A concerns.

Ground Beef

New Jersey-based Rastelli Bros., Inc. pulled more than 130,000 pounds of raw ground beef products because they may have been contaminated with plastic.

Nestle Cookie Dough

Nestle recalled some of its ready-to-bake refrigerated cookie dough over possible rubber contamination.

Romaine Lettuce

An E. coli outbreak affecting romaine lettuce from Salinas, California has sickened 40 people in 16 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say. This includes heads and hearts of romaine, as well as pre-cut lettuce and salad mixes grown in the region.

Several other salad products containing meat and poultry have also been pulled over possible E. coli contamination.

Vegetable Products

More than 100 vegetable products sold under multiple brands were recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

Click here to see the latest recalls from the Food and Drug Administration.