



– In search of a new favorite Latin American spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Latin American restaurants around Jersey City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Gnr’s La Concha

PHOTO: SAM S./YELP

Topping the list is GNR’s La Concha. Located at 384 Central Ave. in the Heights, the Latin American, Spanish and Dominican spot is the highest-rated low-priced Latin American restaurant in Jersey City, boasting 4.5 stars out of 63 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Diego H., who reviewed GNR’s La Concha on June 4, wrote, “Great food, awesome flavor and good seasonings. They serve large portions, and [the] prices are very good.”

2. Pio Pio Restaurant

PHOTO: MICHELLE C./YELP

Next up is the Heights’ Pio Pio Restaurant, situated at 449 Central Ave. With four stars out of 61 reviews on Yelp, the Spanish, Latin American and Cuban spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.

Yelper Ainsley M., who reviewed Pio Pio Restaurant on June 14, wrote, “Food is amazing and the staff is super friendly. Can’t wait to go back. A real hidden gem.”

Yelper Joely R. wrote, “Good flavor. Quick counter service food but there are also seats. You absolutely cannot beat the prices either.”

3. La Isla Restaurant

PHOTO: ROSA G./YELP

West Side’s La Isla Restaurant, located at 738 West Side Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced caterer and Spanish spot 4.5 stars out of 17 reviews.

Yelper Kazuko T., who reviewed La Isla Restaurant on Aug. 7, wrote, “Love this restaurant. Good Cuban sandwich for lunch, and pork chop is to die for dinner.”

Joely R. noted, “Good prices and it is nice and warm and tastes like home. Well-seasoned food. The Cuban sandwich is good and the Pernod.”

4. Mi Casa Restaurant

PHOTO: KAY ASHLEY M./YELP

Finally, Mi Casa Restaurant, a Dominican and Spanish spot in Bergen-Lafayette, is another inexpensive go-to, with four stars out of 21 Yelp reviews. Head over to 372 Communipaw Ave. to see for yourself.

Yelper Amandria V., who reviewed Mi Casa Restaurant on July 17, wrote, “Classic Latin American food. Highly recommend.”

Yelper Mark A. wrote, “Place has awesome choices of Spanish food in a buffet-style setting where you can choose what you want. The food is always fresh.”