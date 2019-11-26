Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The big balloons featured every year at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade could be grounded this year.
Parade officials are keeping a close eye on the forecast. Specifically, the wind.
The balloons have been a staple in the annual parade since 1927.
Sixteen character balloons are set to fly this year.
Balloons are grounded when sustained winds hit 23 mph with gusts of 34 mph.
Parade officials will decide Thanksgiving morning if they’ll be pulled from the lineup. If they are, it will be only the second times the balloons were grounded. The only other time it has happened was back in 1971 because of bad weather.