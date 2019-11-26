NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for the suspect behind a violent robbery that was caught on camera earlier this month in the Bronx.
The 40-year-old victim was attacked while entering his apartment building at East 183rd Street and Morris Avenue in Fordham section. It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 10.
Police said the suspect pushed the man onto the ground, punched and kicked him before stealing his iPhone and house keys.
The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for cuts and bruising.
The suspect is believed to be in his 20s, 180 pounds, 5 feet 10 inches tall with a dark complexion and goatee. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, gray sweatpants and sneakers.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.