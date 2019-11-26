



— You may have heard the old phrase “there’s an app for that.” Well, now in the Big Apple it seems the same thinking could be applied to city departments.

Politicians have unveiled two multi-proposals to create agencies to promote pedestrian and bike safety, CBSN New York’s John Dias reported Tuesday.

Officials said both of the bills are solely based on safety and aim to ensure that pedestrians and cyclists remain protected when sharing the roads with vehicles.

On Tuesday, transportation advocates and politicians announced two new pieces of legislation. One establishes the “Department of Pedestrians,” which would work alongside the mayor and city agencies to address pedestrians’ complaints and pursue safety policies.

The other develops the “Office of Active Transportation,” an agency that would help continue to develop the city’s transportation infrastructure for things like bikes and scooters.

Politicians still don’t know how much the new agencies will cost to start up and run but many New Yorkers that Dias spoke with said tax dollars could be used in in better ways. City Council Transportation Committee Chairman Ydanis Rodriguez defended the new incentives.

“There’s a whole a movement in the nation and in the world of making cities do urban planning around pedestrians and cyclists and I feel like the City of New York has that opportunity to be the best walkable- and cycling-friendly city we have in the United States of America,” Rodriguez said.

Local leaders are hoping there will be a hearing on all of this in December.