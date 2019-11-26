Comments
Expect another day dominated by sunshine, but we’re going to take it up a notch: about 60° for a high! Enjoy!
Tonight will start off mainly clear, but clouds will fill in overnight. Expect temperatures to only dip into the upper 40s or so.
We’re dodging drops tomorrow as a few showers move through. It will remain a little above normal in the temperature department with highs in the mid 50s.
As for Thanksgiving, we’re anticipating cooler, gusty conditions with temperatures struggling to reach 50°.